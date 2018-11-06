Temporary closings at Rend Lake during deer seasons

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - Several roads in the Rend Lake area of Benton, Illinois will be closed during deer season.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials sent out the reminder on Nov. 6.
The following areas will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic during the first firearm deer season:
- North Sandusky picnic area and campground
- South Sandusky picnic area, campground, beach and boat ramp
- South Marcum picnic area and campground
- North Marcum picnic area and old campground
- Blackberry Nature Trail
Officials said dates for the closures are Nov. 16 through 18.
The trails will be used by those involved in the Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and will be closed as a safety precaution.
The Corps of Engineers will also temporarily close all sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail under its management to anyone not actively involved in deer hunting during all state firearm der hunting seasons.
That includes Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum day use area as well as trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground
Anyone not involved in hunting is prohibited from using these trails during the periods of Nov. 16 through 18, Nov. 29 through 30, Dec. 1 through 2 and Dec. 7 through 9.
Persons wishing to access hunting spots should remember that Federal law prohibits the use of motorized vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), on all government-managed properties.
For more information on these temporary area closings, feel free to contact the Rend Lake Project Office by phone at 618-724-2493.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.