Several KY officials arrest 2 men on methamphetamine trafficking charges

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Authorities from counties in Western Kentucky came together to arrest two men on drug charges.
John Wetherington and Kyle Speer were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Wetherington was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and Speer was charged with complicity to trafficking in methamphetamine.
This investigation involved officials from McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Murray Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA.
According to McCracken County officials, around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 drug detectives arrested Wetherington, 46 of Murray, in the parking lot of a business on Benton Rd. While searching his vehicle officials said they found more than one pound of crystal methamphetamine and cash believed to be from illegal drug sales.
Their investigation showed that Wetherington obtained the pound of methamphetamine from Speer, 29 of Paducah. Speer was arrested during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a business on John L. Puryear Dr. around 9 p.m. Monday night.
Wetherington was on felony probation for drug charges at the time of his arrest according to officials. Speer was out on bond on methamphetamine trafficking charges at the time of his arrest. Additional charges and or arrests are likely.
As the investigation continued into Tuesday, Nov. 6. detectives with the Murray Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies obtained and executed search warrants at Wetherington’s residence and business both located in Murray KY.
Detectives seized several hundred dollars in counterfeit money, electronic storage devices, additional methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia at those locations.
