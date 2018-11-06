SEMO mass media professor shares film, screenwriting skills with students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University mass media professor Fred Jones teaches film courses and coordinates the University’s annual Fault line Film Festival.
However, he still finds time for screenwriting, which has earned him national and international recognition.
Jones' feature-length screenplay, “Sunbeam,” recently received an honorable mention recognition at the University Film and Video Association’s conference and was a quarter-finalist for the Academy Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting.
“He’s very soft-spoken about his successes, but he has placed or won at many academic and professional festivals,” said Dr. James Dufek, professor of mass media. “Colleagues frequently tell me about his successes and tell me he’s a great writer.”
In the film industry, however, the wins are uncommon, but reaffirming.
“I’m always surprised when I get recognition, so it’s always nice, but there’s a lot of rejection,” Jones explained. “So when I get recognized, it encourages me to create more.”
A Southeast alumnus, Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts in English to develop his writing skills. He then studied film as a graduate student at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where his teaching skills developed as well.
In 2010, Jones co-founded the Fault Line Film Festival to encourage Southeast students to create short films and showcase them. Now in its ninth year, the Festival has grown to include college and high school students from several schools.
“The festival has grown into a regional festival that highlights student films from across the Midwest and beyond,” Jones said. “Our purpose will always be to encourage and promote the work of student filmmakers.”
Jones has been instrumental on the success of the festival.
“He is the engine that keeps Fault Line running,” said Dufek. “He contacts schools, gets the films to the judges, creates the sizzle reel, his energy makes it work.”
For Jones, regardless of your field, he stresses a commitment to your beliefs.
“If you believe in what you’re doing, keep at it," said Jones. "There will be plenty of rejection, but be patient and keep developing your craft. It will all be worth it.”
Jones is looking to completion of a current project with his wife, a feature-length film he hopes to shoot next summer.
