Poplar Bluff Library holding WWI commemoration in honor of Armistice

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - In honor of the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is hosting a commemoration event Sunday, Nov. 11.
The free event is being held at the library starting at 2 p.m.
The library has invited speakers to talk about the following topics: historical look at veteran’s benefits, the use of animals for military transportation, and the roles of women in WWI.
The Poplar Bluff High School U.S. Army Jr. ROTC will present the colors to open the discussion.
At the end of the hour-long commemoration there will be a question and answer session along with refreshments provided by the Poplar Bluff Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The library also has a WWI Exhibit honoring local veterans. This will be on display through Friday, Nov. 30.
November 11 is also Veterans Day.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.