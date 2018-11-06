Police: Chase through 2 MO counties ends in crash

NEW MADRID and PEMISCOT COUNTIES, MO (KFVS) - A police chase that started in New Madrid County, Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 6 ends in a crash in Pemiscot County.
According to Master Sgt. Jay Holcomb with the SEMO Drug Task Force, around 11 a.m. agents involved in a narcotics investigation began following a man driving a white Chevy Tahoe in Portageville which led the officers into Caurthersville.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MPH) attempted to pull the man over in Caruthersville, but the driver reportedly took off leading MHP troopers on a chase into Pemiscot County.
Officers with the Caruthersville Police Department took over the chase from there.
Sgt. Holcomb says the driver of the SUV crashed at the first intersection in Caruthersville.
The SUV flipped and hit a telephone pole.
The driver was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital for medical treatment.
Charges against the driver are pending.
According to the Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones the driver is a 30-year-old man from Caruthersville.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.