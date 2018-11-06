National Adoption Month events planned in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Lutheran Family and Children’s Services (LFCS) is hosting two events in Cape Giradeau County to bring awareness about supporting and helping foster children find a family to call their own.
On Thursday, Nov. 8 LFCS is hosting a Hope and Healing dinner in Cape Girardeau from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all birth mothers to come together and share their experiences.
On Sunday, Nov. 11 there will be a Light Up the Night candlelight vigil at Mercy Hill Church in Jackson from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in honor of Orphan Sunday.
November is National Adoption Month.
On Friday, Nov. 17, LFCS will celebrate National Adoption Day. On this day LFCS says hundreds of children across Missouri will be have their adoptions finalized.
According to LFCS there are around 13,000 children that enter foster car in Missouri each year and 1,400 of those children have no chance of reunification with their family and wait to be adopted.
