MoDOT to help grant Christmas wishes to families

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A more than 30 year tradition will continue with an annual chili event to benefit area children this Christmas.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the chili event benefits the Christmas Angels program.
This year’s event will be held Thursday, Dec. 6, with chili orders due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4. The cost is $5 and includes a 16-ounce cup of chili, crackers and chips.
“The program started with a crockpot of chili and the desire to help at least one child,” said Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter. “With the help of area businesses, organizations and generous individuals, the program has grown. Last year, the event raised nearly $7,000, helping over 80 children.”
MoDOT employees and retirees volunteer to cook, pack and deliver chili for the event.
Volunteers work with the Department of Family Services to identify needy children in the area.
Businesses or individuals wishing to donate to the Christmas Angels program may send or drop their donations by the Division 10 Highway Employees' Credit Union Office, located at 337 North Main Street in Sikeston, Missouri. Checks can be made out to the Christmas Angels.
For more information about the Christmas Angels program, contact Wachter at (573) 472-5294 or (573) 450-9045.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.