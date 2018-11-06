Midterm Election night roundtable discussion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Join us on election night for a roundtable discussion from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Anchor Carly O’Keefe will lead the discussion with Former Illinois Lieutenant Governor Sheila Simon, Missouri Representative Holly Rehder, Jason Sides, political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University and Jak Tichenor, political analyst and host of Illinois Lawmakers on WSIU.
You can watch on KFVS12.com, the KFVS12 news app, HeartlandVotes.com and on the KFVS12 Facebook page.
Make sure to join the conversation on the Facebook page and ask your questions.
