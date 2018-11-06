McCracken Co., KY sheriff’s office reports resident scammed for $600

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident was scammed out of $600 after getting a call from a fake represenative of the sheriff’s office.
The number that called was (270) 366-7623. The recording is of a woman who speaks English. The victim was told they missed jury duty and needed to forward a $600 payment or be arrested. The victim mailed the green dot cards to the courthouse and provided the numbers on the back of the cards to the caller.
The sheriff’s office warns to never forward payment to law enforcement and the sheriff’s office doesn’t have any phone recordings and does not request payment.
