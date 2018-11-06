Marshall Co. school superintendent receives Murray St. alumni award

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett has received the 2018 Outstanding Alumni Service Award.
The award is from the Murray State University College of Education and Human Services. Lovett received the award at the annual Homecoming breakfast on Oct. 27.
“Our college is grateful to claim exceptional alumni like Trent Lovett who go out of their way to serve their communities and school systems, to affect change and to act as positive role models,” said Dr. David Whaley, dean of the College of Education and Human Services. “With more than 30 years of commitment to education in Marshall County, Trent was an obvious choice for this honor.”
Lovett was honored during the University’s Homecoming Parade and rode as passenger in a 1930s Ford Model A owned and driven by his former teacher, Bobby Toon.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.