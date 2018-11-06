Illinois National Guard conducts statewide earthquake exercise

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard have finished their yearly Prairie Assurance exercise that focused on an earthquake event that would occur along the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones.
The exercise also incuded directors of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in Springfield, Illinois from October 31 through November 2.
“It’s the planning and steeping yourself in the problems that allow you to be adaptive and creative when it actually occurs,” said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr. of Springfield, Illinois, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “All of the effort we put into this is to understand the problem and recognize that when it hits, it’s all going to change.”
On Nov. 2 the Illinois National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing and Company B, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment based in Peoria started moving communications assets and personnel to Jefferson, Madison, Massac, Williamson and St. Clair counties in southern Illinois.
“Next year’s NLE 2019 will be a New Madrid based scenario,” said Glisson. “The Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s part in that will be a mass casualty and mass care exercise that will have larger implications. The proficiency gained in that really applies to any number of potential ‘bad days’ in Illinois or the U.S., whether that’s a whether event or a large-scale terrorist attack.”
