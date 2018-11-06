Heartland polls busy during General Election

Election judges in the Heartland are reporting that precincts are busy with voters. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | November 6, 2018 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:39 PM

(KFVS) - The message to “Get Out and Vote” seems to be working in the Heartland.

Several polling precincts in the area are reporting lines and steady crowds.

At the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau there was a line all the way to the doors after the polls opened at 6 a.m.

All throughout the morning, election volunteers were kept busy as voters kept moving in to cast their ballots.

“We are the ones that it affects, the people,” said early morning voter Gary Lynch. “And our choices and decisions that we make with these ballots down the roads is very very important. There are a lot of issues on the ballot at this particular time”

One precinct in Scott City also reportedly had a busy voter turnout.

Election judges at Shawnee Park Center say voter turnout is non-stop. One judge who has worked elections for 18 years says she has never seen lines like this to vote.

There was one voting issue at the Shawnee Park Center on Tuesday. One of the voting machines at the location broke. A new machine was brought in to replace it.

In Carbondale, Illinois election judges report there has been a big voter turnout, but there have not been long lines.

Heartland News reporter Taylor Clark is interviewing a voter in Carbondale about the 2018 General Election. (Source: KFVS)

