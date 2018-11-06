First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Nice to have a little sunshine back today, but we’re still forecasting a weak system currently over the plains to bring clouds and some patchy light rain late tonight into Wednesday morning. The rest of today will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will gradually increase tonight…and after midnight a few streaks of light rain or sprinkles will shoot over the area from west to east. Latest trends have the best chance of rain along and south of the Ohio River…especially over the Bootheel, KY and TN.
Going forward we are in for a gradual but noticeable cooling trend….in fact by the end of the week and the weekend we are likely to have lows near or below freezing and highs mainly in the 40s. It will be mainly dry, however. The only potential precip event (after tomorrow morning) will be Thursday night into Friday morning…with a good chance of light rain possibly mixing with a few wet snowflakes in some area before ending. The weekend looks chilly but otherwise dry and quiet.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.