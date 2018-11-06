First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Going forward we are in for a gradual but noticeable cooling trend….in fact by the end of the week and the weekend we are likely to have lows near or below freezing and highs mainly in the 40s. It will be mainly dry, however. The only potential precip event (after tomorrow morning) will be Thursday night into Friday morning…with a good chance of light rain possibly mixing with a few wet snowflakes in some area before ending. The weekend looks chilly but otherwise dry and quiet.