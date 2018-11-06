First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

The remainder of the outlook is looking mainly dry but cooler. In fact, it looks as tough highs will be mainly in the 40s from about Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Lows will also be chilly….mainly in the 20s and 30s. The only potential precipitation maker we’re seeing at this point is for Thursday night into early Friday as a weak upper trough moves through the region. This looks like it will be just strong enough to produce some light rain Thursday night…ending west to east early Friday. The air moving in may be just cold enough to mix in a few wet snow flakes on the tail end of this system…but right now this doesn’t look like anything that would effect travel as surface temps will be above freezing. The weekend still looks chilly but dry.