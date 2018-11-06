First Alert: Mostly sunny, pleasant day ahead

(KFVS) - Things are clearing out and drying out this morning behind yesterday’s wet and stormy weather system.
Brian Alworth says today will be a mainly sunny and pleasant day.
It will be the warmest day of the week as we begin a gradual but noticeable cooling trend. Although today will be dry a weak system moving through overnight is now expected to be strong enough to produce some streaks of light rain across parts of the region.
There is a chance of some patchy light rain or sprinkles overnight which should be ending by Wednesday morning leaving behind a dry but slightly cooler day
