Crews clean-up mess left behind after President Trump’s rally

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Show Me Center crews spent much of the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 6 cleaning up after President Trump’s “Make America Great Again (MAGA)”rally Monday night.
After any major event there’s always clean-up the day after and it was no exception at the Show Me Center.
Pictures sent to us from Southeast Missouri State University show crews hard at work cleaning up after the huge crowds that gathered at the center.
Umbrellas and other prohibited items were left outside before the crowds entered through security in order to attend the rally inside.
Crews also picked up trash left behind.
If you missed President Trump’s rally, or you would like to watch it again click here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.