2 arrested following burglary investigation in Herrin

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in Herrin on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
According to the Herrin Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Kalen L. Gibbs of Herrin in connection with complaints of burglary to motor vehicle and unlawful use of credit card.
Gibbs was charged with unlawful use of credit card and unlawful use of weapons.
While investigating, officers took 22-year-old Harley D. Jarvis of Herrin on a Williamson County warrant for posession of methamphetamine.
Both were taken to Williamson County Jail.
