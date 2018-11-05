Woman arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Graves County, KY (KFVS) - A Graves County woman was arrested on drug charges according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said deputies went to a residence on Big Valley Drive and spoke to 40-year-old Tyea Newsome.
While deputies were investigating a complaint, they gained information that led deputies to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
During that search, deputies said they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and legend drugs.
Tyea Newsome was arrested on possession of a controlled substance - first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of illegal possession of legend drugs.
Newsome was lodged in Graves County Jail.
