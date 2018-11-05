What you need to know Nov. 5

What you need to know Nov. 5
Miller City sunset (Source: cNews)
By Jasmine Adams | November 5, 2018 at 4:21 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:21 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Nov. 5

First Alert Forecast

Today is a First Alert Action Day. Brian Alworth says the system shifted slightly to the south and has changed out outlook a bit.

The threats of hail and tornadoes are lower. However, there will still be plenty of rain and thunderstorms, this afternoon.

The storm events will start in the early afternoon and last into the evening around 8 p.m. Highs will only likely get into the 60s.

A cooler system will move into the Heartland later this week. It will bring cooler temperatures and moisture into the Heartland Thursday evening into Friday Morning.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Passengers jumped from a bus after the driver got lost.

After dressing as the Waffle House shooting hero, a 10-year-old got a special visit.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.