Police: Woman holds man at gunpoint, caught him naked in her bedroom

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Police in Weakley County, Tennessee said a man was arrested on several charges after being found naked in a woman’s home.
According to officials, on Friday, Nov. 2 a woman on Gardiner Rd. near Dresden, Tn was woken up by her dog barking.
She found 20-year-old John Edward Wilson Jr. standing naked in her bedroom. Wilson was later charged with the felony charge of especially aggravated burglary and the misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
Police said when the woman found him Wilson ran to the living room of the house and tried to put his clothes back on.
The woman had a pistol and held Wilson at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Officials also said when they arrived the doors in the house were locked and they had to force their way inside to arrest Wilson. Police believe Wilson made entry through an unlocked door then locked it behind him once he was inside.
