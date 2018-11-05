More than 150 pounds of food collected by USDA Forest Service

ROLLA, MO (KFVS) - Employees of the USDA Forest Service, Mark Twain National Forest collected 172 pounds of non-perishable food to distribute to pantries.
It was part of the Feds Feed Families campaign from July 15 to October 18.
The Poplar Bluff District Office had collected 85 pounds and the Eleven Point office had collected 87 pounds of donations.
“It is really rewarding to help my community in this way,” stated Noel Ellerbe, Resource Assistant at Poplar Bluff Ranger District. "At times, growing up, my family depended on donations like this for assistance; so it’s great to be able to give back through the FFF Food Drive!”
The employees worked with long-standing food banks in the area, Lean On Me Food Pantry and The Bread Shed, to distribute the items collected. Lean On Me Food Pantry, located in Doniphan, Missouri, serves the residents of Ripley County.
They distribute food twice a month from the First Church of God in Doniphan and have so for 15 years. The Bread Shed has served communities in Butler, Ripley and Carter counties in Missouri since 2010. Each month they provide food for about 300 families in each county.
Their programs include a weekly meal prepared and served by volunteers to an average of 150 people and they work with the local schools to get groceries to families in need.
This effort clearly aligns with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue’s charge for the agency to do right and feed everyone," Mark Twain National Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke said. "I am thankful to those employees who took the initiative and gave their free time to coordinate and donate to this cause.”
