Missing Paducah, KY man at center of missing money investigation

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are conducting parallel investigations regarding a missing man and missing money.
According to police, David Boggs, 49, of Paducah, Kentucky, was reported missing by a friend Sunday afternoon. Boggs reportedly left his home about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and has not been seen since.
Paducah Police is also aware of a report of money missing from an account associated with the annual Barbecue on the River event. Other sources have linked the missing money to co-organizer David Boggs.
Boggs' safety and well-being are the priority of the investigation.
More information will be released when available.
