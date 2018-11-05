Missing Paducah, KY man at center of missing money investigation


David Boggs was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 4. (Source - Paducah Police)
By Kyle Hinton | November 5, 2018 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:57 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are conducting parallel investigations regarding a missing man and missing money.

According to police, David Boggs, 49, of Paducah, Kentucky, was reported missing by a friend Sunday afternoon. Boggs reportedly left his home about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and has not been seen since.

Paducah Police is also aware of a report of money missing from an account associated with the annual Barbecue on the River event. Other sources have linked the missing money to co-organizer David Boggs.

Boggs' safety and well-being are the priority of the investigation.

More information will be released when available.

