Marion VA to host free legal clinic

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion, Illinois VA Healthcare System is hosting a free legal clinic for southern Illinois veterans.
The event will be held at the Southern Illinois University School of Law on Tuesday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Licenced attorneys will be on hand to offer legal advice and assistance on evictions and housing, education, divorce, public benefits, stealing, wills, discharge updates, VA benefits and Social Security Disability/SSI.
Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. For more information, contact 855-IL-AFLAN or 855-452-3526.
