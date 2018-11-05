Marion VA to host free legal clinic

By James Long | November 5, 2018 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:16 PM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion, Illinois VA Healthcare System is hosting a free legal clinic for southern Illinois veterans.

The event will be held at the Southern Illinois University School of Law on Tuesday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Licenced attorneys will be on hand to offer legal advice and assistance on evictions and housing, education, divorce, public benefits, stealing, wills, discharge updates, VA benefits and Social Security Disability/SSI.

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. For more information, contact 855-IL-AFLAN or 855-452-3526.

