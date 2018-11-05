Man arrested, woman wanted after woman hit by vehicle in Weakley Co., TN

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Weakley County, Tennessee officials said a man was arrested and a woman is wanted after a hit-and-run Nov. 2.
According to officials with the sheriff’s department, investigators arrested 48-year-old Thomas Joseph Koker at his home on Austin Springs Ed.
He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the department received a report that Catherine Maiullo was hit by a vehicle on Ralston Rd on Oct. 22.
The woman was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment of major injuries. Maiullo told officials Tristan Ezell was a passenger in the same car.
After being run over, officials said the pair knew the victim was injured and left the scene without offering assistance.
Investigators said they believe Maiullo was run over on purpose.
Officials said there is a warrant for the arrest of Ezell for the same charge as Koker.
If anyone has information about her location they are asked to contact investigators at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.
