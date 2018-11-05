GUIDE: MO ballot issues

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The ballot for Missouri in the Midterms on Tuesday, November 6 is long and includes six issues.
Here’s what you need to know before you head to the polls.
Three issues involve medical marijuana.
Amendment 2 would put a 4 percent sales tax on medical cannabis. It’s run by the Missouri Department of Health and is expected to generate $24 million a year. Experts say that money would go toward regulating the program itself, but any money left over would support veterans in Missouri.
Amendment 3 would be overseen by physician and attorney Brad Bradshaw and a medical board he selects. It proposes a 15 percent sales tax on medical marijuana. It’s expected to bring in $66 million per year. Bradshaw said half of that revenue would fund a research center for cancer and other incurable diseases.
Lastly, Proposition C is a 2 percent sales tax on medical cannabis and would generate about $10 million per year. The Division of Liquor Control would manage the program and the tax revenue would fund veteran services, drug treatment and early childhood education.
Besides medical marijuana, you’ll see four other issues on your Missouri ballot on Tuesday.
Amendment 1 would change the state constitution when it comes to things like redrawing state legislative districts, limiting campaign contributions for state legislative candidates and putting restrictions on gifts candidates can accept from paid lobbyists, among other things.
Amendment 4 would change the Missouri state constitution’s restrictions on how much experience gaming workers must have before they can run bingo games. Currently, it requires two years of membership in an organization running bingo games. If approved, it would reduce that to six months.
Proposition B would increase Missouri’s minimum wage to $8.60 an hour with an 85-cent per hour increase each year until 2023, when the state minimum wage would be $12 an hour. It would also exempt government employers from the increase and increase the penalty for paying employees less than the minimum wage.
Proposition D, if approved, would gradually raise the gas tax in Missouri by 10-cents per gallon over the next four years. It would generate $288 million annually. That money would go for state law enforcement funding and to local governments to fund road projects.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.