Free wills program for veterans living in Western Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Veterans living in Western Kentucky can have their last will and testament prepared for free by signing up for the service on Monday, Nov. 12.
According to the Hickman County Attorney’s Office, a veteran can contact his office at 270-653-6335 on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to request a free will with proof of military service.
Veterans requesting the service will be contacted by an attorney to set up a convenient time to meet and prepare the will.
The following attorneys are participating in the program:
- The Law Office of Jason Batts
- Robbins & Robbins
- The Law Office of Greg Taylor
- Gregory, Easley & Enrstberger
- Null, Samson, and Paitsel
- Prince and Brien Law Office
- Whitlow, Roberts, Houston, & Straub
- Hargrove and Foster
- Major & Major
- Bradley, Freed & Grumley
The event was organized by Jason Batts, the Hickman County Attorney and a judge advocate in the United States Army Reserves.
This is the seventh year for the program.
According to Batts, more than 100 veterans and their families have been served through the program.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.