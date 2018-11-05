First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Big weather story for today is a fast-moving storm system that will push in from the west this afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms. The previously mentioned threat of severe thunderstorms is still in the forecast….but the brunt of the severe weather looks to stay just to our south and east where it will be much warmer and more humid. In our area we’ll have lots of wind shear, but limited instability as it will stay rather cool and not terribly humid….so we will likely have mainly ‘elevated’ showers and thunderstorms which are less likely to be severe. Having said that, it will be a bit more unstable in the Bootheel, Tn and Ky….and this is the area most likely to have warnings this afternoon or evening….with damaging wind gusts the greatest threat. Keep in mind that to our south and east in the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley, severe weather is likely including a few strong tornados. This system is moving a bit faster than earlier anticipated…so will likely move into the western half of the Heartland by early afternoon….exiting to the east by about 8 or 9 pm.