Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina wins 9th Gold Glove

On Nov 4, 2018, Molina was awarded his ninth career Rawlings Gold Glove, tying Bob Gibson for the second-most gold gloves in franchise history (Ozzie Smith having the most with eleven).
The Rawlings Gold Glove has been awarded since 1957 and is honored to defenders at each positions. Managers and coach voting for players of their own league, but not of their own team, make up 75 percent of the votes. The Sabermetrics community accounts for the remaining 25 percent.
This marks Molina first gold glove since 2015. Molina caught for 121 games and only allowed 27 stolen bases with a 31 percent caught stealing rate. Molina also posted a 0.998 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Only two catchers, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10), have more gold gloves.
