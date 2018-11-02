Teen opens clothing boutique, becomes youngest store owner at SC mall

You could say the opening of Birch & Pen here at Northwoods Mall is a little bit of divine intervention. See just two spaces down from Birch & Pen there's a new church opening up. It's called Increasing Faith. Jackson's mother is working with the first lady and pastor of this church to get it started here at the mall. She was here one day talking with the mall manager, mentioned that her son was also looking for a location for his store and the mall manager said, why doesn't he come here.