Rain moves out tonight...severe weather possible Monday PM

Tomorrow is a First Alert Action Day for the risks of severe storms, including damaging winds and tornadoes. Tonight showers will push out of the Heartland by midnight and we will see clear skies for a few hours before more clouds spread in Monday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will take over through the afternoon hours, but the severe threat will be very low through the afternoon hours. The severe weather threat will be from 5pm to 11pm. Many areas may not see severe weather, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be in western KY and northwest TN, including the Bootheel. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to lower and mid 60s. Make sure to have a way to get warnings!