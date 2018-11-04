Hayti, MO native pens ABC children’s book

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) - A native of Hayti, Missouri has written a children’s book to help children learn to read and more.
Brandon Covington, originally of Hayti, Mo., wrote “My ABC Treasure Hunt” to not only help children learn to read, but to help them understand name, animals, adjectives and even countries.
On the treasure, children will meet travel to different countries, and meet and animal from that country which starts with the same letter and they animal has a name and adjective associated with them that also begins with that letter.
Covington was in Hayti, MO was Nov. 3 to promote the book.
Information about the book can be found here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.