FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Damaging winds, tornadoes and small hail possible Monday

(KFVS) - Monday evening and night is a First Alert Action Day. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes and small hail are all possible.
Much of the Heartland will see rain, but not all the area will see severe weather. Right now, the biggest threat of severe weather will be in the Bootheel, Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over the Heartland through the afternoon hours. These storms will most likely not be severe, but heavy rain is possible.
The threat of severe weather is expected to form from about 6:00 p.m. to midnight. This means the biggest threat for severe weather will happen after sunset, making it even more dangerous.
There are still a few questions on how far north the severe threat will move, but currently it is believed that it will the southeastern third of the Heartland affected.
Drawing a line from Princeton, Ky. through Mayfield, Ky. into New Madrid, Mo. and Kennett, Mo. will give a good indication on where the severe weather will be most prominent.
