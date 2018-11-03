SUI falls to Western Illinois 34-31 after 20 unanswered points in the 4th

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Salukis host the Western Illinois Leathernecks in a MVC face off.
SIU quarterback Matt DeSomer passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Running back Jonathan Mixon led running backs with 73 yards and one touchdown. DJ Davis also had a rushing touchdown.
Wide receiver Raphae Leonard caught for 97 yards with one receiving touchdown.
Leathernecks quarterback Sean McGuire passed for 283 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions.
Steve McShane had both rushing touchdowns.
Adam Conrandy and Clint Ratkovich both caught receiving touchdown.
The Leathernecks had twenty unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 34-31.
