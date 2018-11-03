SEMO Redhawks continue to dominate at home and defeat TSU 38-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the Tennessee State Tigers in an OVC match up.
Redhawks quarterback Daniel Santacaterina was lights out with 306 passing yards and four touchdown passes.
Running back Marquis Terry rushed for 107 yards with one rushing touchdown.
Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson caught for 129 yards and connected with Santacaterina on three receiving touchdowns. Terry also had a receiving touchdown.
Tigers quarterback Michael Hughes passed for 255 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Demarco Corbin has the Tigers lone rushing touchdown.
Hughes connected with Steven Newbold and Treon Harris for receiving touchdowns.
The Redhawks led early and did not look back as they won 38-21.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.