Police chase suspect from Alexander Co. to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after a chase from Illinois to Missouri on Friday, Nov. 2.
According to Sgt. Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, police were notified of a pursuit by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 8:44 p.m.
A McClure marshal was chasing a Dodge Challenger on Route 146 and the pursuit continued across the bridge into Cape Girardeau to Frederick and Spanish Streets.
The suspect dumped the car in an alley and was taken into custody.
No one was injured and there were no crashes due to the pursuit.
Cape Girardeau PD is filing charges and then the suspect is also expected to have charges in Illinois.
