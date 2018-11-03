Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems

In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo, Maricopa County Elections official Anita Aguilar instructs election volunteers on how to feed a ballot into a machine during a training session in Phoenix. The elections chief for the Arizona county that includes Phoenix is pledging that voters won’t face the same difficulties they experienced in August’s primary when dozens of polling locations opened late. Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said this week elections county employees instead of contracted workers will set up the voter check-in machines that were not put in place on time on Aug 28. (AP Photo/Matt York) (AP)