Murray State falls to Tenn Tech 27-24

COOKEVILLE, TN (KFVS) - The Racers traveled to Cookeville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Racer quarterback Drew Anderson passed for 340 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Anderson also led rushers with 27 yards and one touchdown.
Malik Honecutt and DJ Penick each connected with Anderson for passing touchdowns.
Golden Eagles quarterback Bailey Fisher passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
Fisher also rushed for 76 yards and had one rushing touchdown.
Darrius Stafford and Melvin Holland Jr. each connected with Fisher for receiving touchdown.
The Racers tried to fight back, but fall to Tennessee Tech 27-24.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.