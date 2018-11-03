Mayfield, KY man arrest on drug charges in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY(KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man passed out by a tree on Friday, Nov. 2.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Baltimore Church Road. The vehicle was driven by Jacob Krohn, 28, of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Krohn had warrant out for his arrest in Graves County and one from another state. Krohn was also suspected of being under the influence of marijuana and was arrested.
Krohn was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence (First Offense).
