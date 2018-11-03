KSP investigates storage unit theft in Eddyville, KY.

Several storage unit were broken into. (Source - KSP)
By Kyle Hinton | November 3, 2018 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated November 3 at 3:34 PM

EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police responded to a theft call in Eddyville, KY on Saturday, Nov. 3.

According to KSP, a call came in around 4:39 a.m. about some storage units being broken into at Kings Mini Storage.

KSP arrived and found several units broken into. A 2003 Hyundai Tiburon was also found at the scene. A background check on the vehicle revealed that it was reported stolen from Marshall County 3 months ago. The original color of the vehicle was white, but it has been silver and the hood has been painted black and silver.

