Kingshighway paving project in Cape Girardeau County makes progress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - One of the most traveled roads in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been getting a makeover and staff overseeing the project said it’s almost complete.
New stretches of asphalt have been going in on Kingshighway from the south end of Cape Girardeau all the way north to intersection of state Highway 25 in Jackson. Crews have been doing the work during the overnight hours to avoid delaying daytime traffic on the busy road.
Besides the rain over last couple of days, Missouri Department of Transportation Engineer Brain Holt said there have been no delays in the project.
Hold said the main goal of the project is to widen the center turn lane to 14 feet.
"Well that is a good idea,” said Kyle Daniel from Cape Girardeau. “Absolutely. It might help on some of the accidents if you can see around other vehicles when there is a lot of traffic.”
"I think it's wider,” said Bob Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. “Before it was a little close. A lot of the times you'd get your signal lights to make a left turn you're sitting out there pretty close you can feel the car shake as they go by."
Holt says the next step will be bring the uneven shoulder areas to the same level of the driving lanes. He hopes the project will be complete in six or seven more work nights.
