First Alert: Severe weather possible Monday

(KFVS) - Today will be cloudy with highs near 60 and severe weather is possible on Monday.
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer says patches of fog across parts of the Heartland will burn off and we will see some sunshine by the late morning hours.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected through much of the day, with more clouds and sun. Highs on Saturday will be near 60.
Rain moves back in early on Sunday morning from the western counties. Scattered showers continue through the afternoon.Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s.
Severe weather is looking very possible on Monday. All types of severe weather is possible. Currently, the biggest threat looks to be through the second half of the day into the evening hours and overnight hours.
