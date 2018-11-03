First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The Monday system continues to look rather strong….with a significant threat of severe weather across the Southeast on Monday evening and night. Our area will likely be on the edge of the severe weather area…..with the most volatile conditions over the Tennessee Valley just to our southeast. Locally lots of shear but instability looks marginal. None the less this sort of set up can produce damaging winds and even isolated tornados. Will have to monitor latest models runs to see if this shifts north or south, which could have a major impact. As of now…greatest risk area looks to be KY and TN…basically south of the Ohio River. Behind this system cool and quieter for a couple of days…with another chance of cool rain by about Thursday.