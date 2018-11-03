Dry today, more rain expected Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds expected through much of the day, with more clouds than sun. Highs today will be near 60. Rain moves back in early Sunday morning for our western counties. Scattered showers continue through the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s. Severe weather is looking more likely on Monday. All types of severe weather possible. Right now the biggest threat looks to be through the second half of the day into the evening and overnight hours.