Cape PD releases parking plan for President Trump rally Nov. 5

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has released a parking plan for President Donald Trump’s rally on Monday, Nov. 5.
According to Cape PD, four locations will be used for overflow parking and shuttle service take attendees to the event. Police ask that people allow plenty of time for parking, shuttle service and increased traffic in the city on Nov. 5.
The four locations for overflow parking will be:
· Osage Centre – 1625 N. Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO. Shuttle pick up will be in the front.
· West Park Mall – 3049 William St. Cape Girardeau, MO. Shuttle pick up will be in the back.
· Cape Girardeau SportsPlex – 2526 Jim Drury Way Cape Girardeau, MO. Shuttle will pick up in the front.
· Christ Church of the Heartland – 720 Bertline St. Cape Girardeau, MO. Shuttle pick up will be in the front.
Robinson Transport will be providing school busses for shuttle service to and from these locations and the Show-Me Center. Shuttles will run continuously from 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 to 12:00 a.m. on Nov. 6.
The will be no set intervals between drop-off or pick-up. The shuttles will drop-off attendees in front of the marquee at the Show-ME Center on N. Sprigg.
New Madrid Street and Henderson Street will be closed with no thru traffic or parking allowed.
Once capacity is reached, shuttle service will stop at pick-up locations.
