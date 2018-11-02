What you need to know Nov. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Nov. 2.
It is a cool, dry, and nice start to your morning.
We might even see some sunshine, but there is some fine print.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says there is a slight chance for showers this afternoon, but not as soggy as yesterday.
The evening will be chilly but not cold.
The weekend looks dry on Saturday with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.
The next chance for thunderstorms or heavy rain could be on Monday.
- Workers at a struggling nail factory in Poplar Bluff say they can’t make it to Cape Girardeau for the President’s visit on Monday, but they still want a chance to convince him to help save their jobs.
- Heartland school leaders want drivers to follow bus safety laws after a string of crashes nationwide have injured and killed students at school bus stops.
- The legal definition of what constitutes a lake is being debated in the case of last July’s Duck Boat sinking in southwest Missouri.
- The search continues for the suspect wanted in the shooting of a woman who was found dead at a rest area near Marston, Missouri.
- A death investigation is underway in Mt. Vernon, Illinois after man died. Police say the victim had been beaten.
- The FDA is recalling another heart medication for a potential cancer risk due to contamination.
- The FDA has approved the first cannabis-based drug available in all 50 states,
