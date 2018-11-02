What you need to know Nov. 2

The rain has moved out this morning, but some areas do have a chance for more rain this afternoon.
By Marsha Heller | November 2, 2018 at 5:01 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 5:01 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Nov. 2.

First Alert Forecast

It is a cool, dry, and nice start to your morning.

We might even see some sunshine, but there is some fine print.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says there is a slight chance for showers this afternoon, but not as soggy as yesterday.

The evening will be chilly but not cold.

The weekend looks dry on Saturday with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

The next chance for thunderstorms or heavy rain could be on Monday.

