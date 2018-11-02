VOTING GUIDE: 2018 Midterm Elections

VOTING GUIDE: 2018 Midterm Elections
Voters across the country will cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for the 2018 Midterm Elections. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Jasmine Adams | November 2, 2018 at 5:58 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 5:58 PM

(KFVS) - Voters across the country will cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for the 2018 Midterm Elections.

MISSOURI

U.S. Senator

Republican: Josh Hawley - Current Attorney General of Missouri in his first term.

Democrat: Claire McCaskill - the incumbent and has served as a U.S. Senator in Missouri since 2006

Libertarian: Japheth Campbell

Green Party: Jo Crain

Independent: Craig O-Dear

State Auditor

Republican: Saundra McDowell

Democrat: Nicole Galloway - the incumbent and was appointed by former Governor Jay Nixon

Libertarian: Sean O’Toole

Green Party: Don Fitz

Constitution: Jacob Luetkemeyer

U.S. House Seat 8th District

Republican: Jason Smith - been in this position since 2013

Democrat: Kathy Ellis

Libertarian: Jonathan Shell

District 145 House race

Republican: Rick Francis - the incumbent and has been in office since 2016.

Democrat: Ronald G. Pember

District 146 House race

Republican: Barry D. Hovis

Democrat: Gayla A. Dace

District 147 House race

Republican: Kathy Swan - the incumbent. She is seeking re-election and has been in office since 2012.

Democrat: Renita Green

District 149 House race

Republican: Don Rone - the incumbent who has been in office since 2014 and is seeking re-election

Democrat: Bill Burlison

Independent: Jackie Townes McGee

District 150 House race

Republican: Andrew McDaniel - the incumbent and was first elected in 2014

Democrat: Josh Rittenberry

District 151 House race

Republican: Herman Morse - the incumbent who was elected in 2017 to fill the remainder of a two-year term

Democrat: J.T. (Jerry) Howard

Libertarian: Rick Vandevan

District 152 House race

Republican: Hardy Billington

Democrat: Robert L. Smith

District 153 House race

Republican: Jeff Shawan

Democrat: Matt Michel

Ballot issues

Amendment 1

Official ballot title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

  • change the process and criteria for redrawing state legislative districts during reappointment
  • change limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state legislature can accept from individuals or entities
  • establish a limit on gifts that state legislators, and their employees can accept from paid lobbyists
  • prohibit state legislators, and their employees, from serving as paid lobbyists for a period of time
  • prohibit political fundraising by candidates for or members of the state legislature on State property
  • require legislative records and proceedings to be open to the public

State governmental entities estimate annual operating costs may increase by $189,000. Local governmental entities expect no fiscal impact.

Amendment 2

Official ballot title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

  • allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and create regulations and licensing/certification procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities
  • impose a 4 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana
  • use funds from these taxes for health and care services for military veterans by the Missouri Veterans Commission and to administer the program to license/certify and regulate marijuana and marijuana facilities?

This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees for $18 million for state operating costs and veterans programs, and $6 million for local governments. Annual state operating costs are estimated to be $7 million.

Amendment 3

Official ballot title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

  • allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes and create regulations and licensing procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities
  • impose a 15 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana and a tax on the wholesale sale of marijuana flowers and leaves per dry-weight ounce to licensed facilities
  • use funds from these taxes to establish and fund a state research institute to conduct research with the purpose of developing cures and treatments for cancer and other incurable diseases or medical conditions?

This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees of $66 million. State governmental entities estimate initial implementation costs of $186,000 and increased annual operating costs of $500,000.

Amendment 4

Official ballot title:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

  • remove language limiting bingo game advertising that a court ruled unenforceable
  • allow a member of a licensed organization conducting bingo games to participate in the managment of bingo games after being a member of the organization for six months instead of the current two years?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.

Proposition B

Official ballot title:

Do you want to amend Missouri law to:

  • increase the state minimum wage to $8.60 per hour with 85 cents per hour increase each year until 2023, when the state minimum wage would be $12 per hour
  • exempt government employers from the above increase
  • increase the penalty for paying employees less than the minimum wage?

State and local governments estimate no direct costs or savings from the proposal, but operating costs could increase by an unknown annual amount that could be significant. State and local government tax revenue could change by an unknown annual amount ranging from a $2.9 million decrease to a $214 million increase depending on business decisions.

Proposition C

Official ballot title:

Do you want to amend Missouri law to:

  • remove state prohibitions on personal use and possession of medical cannabis (marijuana) with a written certification by a physician who treats a patient diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition
  • remove state prohibitions on growth, possession, production and sale of medical marijuana by licensed and regulated facilities, and a facility’s licensed owners and employees
  • impose a 2% tax on the retail sale of medical marijuana
  • use funds from this tax for veterans' services, drug treatment, early childhood education, and for public safety in cities with a medical marijuana facility?

State governmental entities estimate initial and one-time costs of $2.6 million, annual costs of $10 million, and annual revenues of at least $10 million. Local government entities estimate no annual costs and are expected to have at least $152,000 in annual revenues.

Proposition D

Official ballot title:

Shall Missouri law be amended to fund Missouri state law enforcement by increasing the motor fuel tax by two and one half cents per gallon annually for four years beginning July 1, 2019, exempt Special Olympic, Paralympic and Olympic prizes from state taxes, and to establish the Emergency State Freight Bottleneck Fund?

If passed, this measure will generate at least $288 million annually to the State Road Fund to provide for the funding of Missouri state law enforcement and $123 million annually to local governments for road construction and maintenance.

ILLINOIS

Governor:

Republican: Bruce Rauner - the incumbent running for his second term

Democrat: J.B. Pritzker

Libertarian: Grayson Kash Jackson

Conservative: William “Sam” McCann

Attorney General

Republican: Erika Harold

Democrat: Kwame Raoul

Libertarian: Bubba Harsy

Secretary of State

Republican: Jason Helland

Democrat: Jesse White - the incumbent

Libertarian: Steve Dutner

Comptroller

Republican: Darlene Senger

Democrat: Susanna Mendoza - the incumbent

Libertarian: Claire Ball

Treasurer

Republican: Jim Dodge

Democrat: Michael W. Frerichs - the incumbent who has been in office since 2015

Libertarian: Michael Leheney

U.S. Congressional 12th District Seat

Republican: Mike Bost - the incumbent seeking his third term

Democrat: Brendan Kelly

Green Party: Randy Auxier

State Senator 59th District

Republican: Dale Fowler - the incumbent and has served since January 2017

Democrat: Steve Webb

State House 115th District

Republican: Terri Bryant - the incumbent seeking her third term

Democrat: Marsha Griffin

State House 118th District

Republican: Patrick Windhorst

Democrat: Natalie Phelps Finnie - the incumbent

KENTUCKY

U.S. Congressional Race 1st District

Republican: James Comer - the incumbent seeking re-election for first time

Democrat: Paul Walker

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.