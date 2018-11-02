VOTING GUIDE: 2018 Midterm Elections

(KFVS) - Voters across the country will cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for the 2018 Midterm Elections.
Republican: Josh Hawley - Current Attorney General of Missouri in his first term.
Democrat: Claire McCaskill - the incumbent and has served as a U.S. Senator in Missouri since 2006
Libertarian: Japheth Campbell
Green Party: Jo Crain
Independent: Craig O-Dear
Republican: Saundra McDowell
Democrat: Nicole Galloway - the incumbent and was appointed by former Governor Jay Nixon
Libertarian: Sean O’Toole
Green Party: Don Fitz
Constitution: Jacob Luetkemeyer
Republican: Jason Smith - been in this position since 2013
Democrat: Kathy Ellis
Libertarian: Jonathan Shell
Republican: Rick Francis - the incumbent and has been in office since 2016.
Democrat: Ronald G. Pember
Republican: Barry D. Hovis
Democrat: Gayla A. Dace
Republican: Kathy Swan - the incumbent. She is seeking re-election and has been in office since 2012.
Democrat: Renita Green
Republican: Don Rone - the incumbent who has been in office since 2014 and is seeking re-election
Democrat: Bill Burlison
Independent: Jackie Townes McGee
Republican: Andrew McDaniel - the incumbent and was first elected in 2014
Democrat: Josh Rittenberry
Republican: Herman Morse - the incumbent who was elected in 2017 to fill the remainder of a two-year term
Democrat: J.T. (Jerry) Howard
Libertarian: Rick Vandevan
Republican: Hardy Billington
Democrat: Robert L. Smith
Republican: Jeff Shawan
Democrat: Matt Michel
Amendment 1
Official ballot title:
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
- change the process and criteria for redrawing state legislative districts during reappointment
- change limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state legislature can accept from individuals or entities
- establish a limit on gifts that state legislators, and their employees can accept from paid lobbyists
- prohibit state legislators, and their employees, from serving as paid lobbyists for a period of time
- prohibit political fundraising by candidates for or members of the state legislature on State property
- require legislative records and proceedings to be open to the public
State governmental entities estimate annual operating costs may increase by $189,000. Local governmental entities expect no fiscal impact.
Amendment 2
Official ballot title:
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
- allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and create regulations and licensing/certification procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities
- impose a 4 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana
- use funds from these taxes for health and care services for military veterans by the Missouri Veterans Commission and to administer the program to license/certify and regulate marijuana and marijuana facilities?
This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees for $18 million for state operating costs and veterans programs, and $6 million for local governments. Annual state operating costs are estimated to be $7 million.
Amendment 3
Official ballot title:
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
- allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes and create regulations and licensing procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities
- impose a 15 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana and a tax on the wholesale sale of marijuana flowers and leaves per dry-weight ounce to licensed facilities
- use funds from these taxes to establish and fund a state research institute to conduct research with the purpose of developing cures and treatments for cancer and other incurable diseases or medical conditions?
This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees of $66 million. State governmental entities estimate initial implementation costs of $186,000 and increased annual operating costs of $500,000.
Amendment 4
Official ballot title:
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
- remove language limiting bingo game advertising that a court ruled unenforceable
- allow a member of a licensed organization conducting bingo games to participate in the managment of bingo games after being a member of the organization for six months instead of the current two years?
State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.
Proposition B
Official ballot title:
Do you want to amend Missouri law to:
- increase the state minimum wage to $8.60 per hour with 85 cents per hour increase each year until 2023, when the state minimum wage would be $12 per hour
- exempt government employers from the above increase
- increase the penalty for paying employees less than the minimum wage?
State and local governments estimate no direct costs or savings from the proposal, but operating costs could increase by an unknown annual amount that could be significant. State and local government tax revenue could change by an unknown annual amount ranging from a $2.9 million decrease to a $214 million increase depending on business decisions.
Proposition C
Official ballot title:
Do you want to amend Missouri law to:
- remove state prohibitions on personal use and possession of medical cannabis (marijuana) with a written certification by a physician who treats a patient diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition
- remove state prohibitions on growth, possession, production and sale of medical marijuana by licensed and regulated facilities, and a facility’s licensed owners and employees
- impose a 2% tax on the retail sale of medical marijuana
- use funds from this tax for veterans' services, drug treatment, early childhood education, and for public safety in cities with a medical marijuana facility?
State governmental entities estimate initial and one-time costs of $2.6 million, annual costs of $10 million, and annual revenues of at least $10 million. Local government entities estimate no annual costs and are expected to have at least $152,000 in annual revenues.
Proposition D
Official ballot title:
Shall Missouri law be amended to fund Missouri state law enforcement by increasing the motor fuel tax by two and one half cents per gallon annually for four years beginning July 1, 2019, exempt Special Olympic, Paralympic and Olympic prizes from state taxes, and to establish the Emergency State Freight Bottleneck Fund?
If passed, this measure will generate at least $288 million annually to the State Road Fund to provide for the funding of Missouri state law enforcement and $123 million annually to local governments for road construction and maintenance.
Republican: Bruce Rauner - the incumbent running for his second term
Democrat: J.B. Pritzker
Libertarian: Grayson Kash Jackson
Conservative: William “Sam” McCann
Republican: Erika Harold
Democrat: Kwame Raoul
Libertarian: Bubba Harsy
Republican: Jason Helland
Democrat: Jesse White - the incumbent
Libertarian: Steve Dutner
Republican: Darlene Senger
Democrat: Susanna Mendoza - the incumbent
Libertarian: Claire Ball
Republican: Jim Dodge
Democrat: Michael W. Frerichs - the incumbent who has been in office since 2015
Libertarian: Michael Leheney
U.S. Congressional 12th District Seat
Republican: Mike Bost - the incumbent seeking his third term
Democrat: Brendan Kelly
Green Party: Randy Auxier
Republican: Dale Fowler - the incumbent and has served since January 2017
Democrat: Steve Webb
Republican: Terri Bryant - the incumbent seeking her third term
Democrat: Marsha Griffin
Republican: Patrick Windhorst
Democrat: Natalie Phelps Finnie - the incumbent
Republican: James Comer - the incumbent seeking re-election for first time
Democrat: Paul Walker
