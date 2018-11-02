Virginia woman dies after crash in McCracken Co., KY

By James Long | November 1, 2018 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 7:11 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Richmond, Virginia woman has died after a crash on Highway 286 at the intersection of McKendree Church Road in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Wickliffe, Ky. woman was westbound on Hwy. 286 and the driver from Virginia was driving north on McKendree Church Road.

The Virginia woman’s car entered the intersection and t-boned a pickup truck.

The woman was trapped in her car.

Weather is believed to be a factor in the crash, as it was raining at the time reducing visability.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died a short time later.

The Concord Fire Department assisted at the scene.

