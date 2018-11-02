Vigil, ceremony to honor Veterans Day in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the City of Carbondale will host a joint Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11.
The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in Carbondale at 2 p.m.
Retired U.S. Army Sgt. John P. Okerson of Harrisburg will give the keynote address at the event.
Meera Komarraju, SIU Carbondale’s interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs will provide opening remarks and Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry will present the Veterans Day proclamation.
