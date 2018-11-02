UT Martin fraternity placed on interim suspension

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The Tennessee Tau chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon at the University of Tennessee at Martin was placed on interim suspension on November 1 by the university’s Office of Student Conduct.
The university’s investigation continues into possible hazing and other violations.
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon national fraternity earlier ordered the immediate suspension of chapter operations until its own investigation is complete.
According to the university, the suspension letter from the SAE national fraternity to the chapter was dated Oct. 31.
Violations of university policy and student conduct were reported to have started in September, but details of the activities did not become known to university officials until this week. The university said in a release that the incidents occurred off campus and no injuries were reported.
Sanctions by the Office of Student Conduct can be appealed by the chapter once the investigation is complete.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.