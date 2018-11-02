UK neighbors accuse Tate Modern of invading their privacy

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 14, 2016 file photo, people stand in an area by the lifts in the new Switch House building extension to the Tate Modern gallery in London. Four residents of London's Neo Bankside apartment complex have gone to court, saying that a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery next door lets hundreds of thousands of tourists a year peer into their homes. A lawyer for the homeowners told a judge Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 that the platform, used by up to 1 million people a year, constitutes a "relentless" invasion of the residents' privacy. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file) (Matt Dunham)